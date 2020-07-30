Cheyenne Meteorologist: Some Areas Seeing Driest July On Record

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says some parts of Wyoming are seeing their driest July on record.

Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc. says those records go back to the early part of the 1900s in some cases.

But while some areas are seeing exceptionally dry weather, that isn't the case everywhere, as areas like extreme southeast Wyoming are experiencing a much wetter stretch of summer weather.

Day spoke with Glenn Woods on the ''Wakeup Wyoming" program on Thursday. You can hear the entire interview in the audio attached to this article.