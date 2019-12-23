Jimmy Orr Charged With Domestic Battery Following Friday Arrest

The husband of Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, first offense in connection with an alleged altercation with his wife on Friday night in Cheyenne.

If convicted, Jimmy Orr could face up to six months in jail and/or a $750 fine. A $5,000 signature bond was set for Orr to be released from jail. At 4:30 P.M. Monday, an official at the Laramie County Detention Center said Orr was still in custody.

According to charging documents in the case, Police were called to the Orr home in Cheyenne at 7:30 p.m. on Friday after someone called in a report of a disturbance. The affidavit says Orr, (whose given first name is actually Christopher, but is commonly known as Jimmy, for his middle name, James) told police that he had been in an argument with his wife, Marian Orr.

He went on to say that he threw a cup into the sink next to where his wife was standing. Marian saw the cup, which was broken, and threw part of it back at him. Jimmy Orr then put Marian into a "bear hug" to calm her down, according to his statement to police.

Investigators say Marian had a bruise about the size of a dime on her chin and her chin and neck area were red as if they had been rubbed or been in contact with an object. Marian said she thought she had gotten the injury while she was being turned around prior to being put in the bear hug. Marian Orr said that she was afraid of her husband, so she called the police.

Because Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Ann Manlove knows both Orrs and has known Marian Orr since college, she declared a conflict of interest in the case. Campbell County Attorney Ron Wirthwein has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.