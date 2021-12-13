Cheyenne Man Arrested In Colorado Computer Child-Sex Sting

A 39-year-old Cheyenne man was among those arrested in a recent internet joint sting operation aimed at people seeking to have sexual contact with underage children.

Two Fort Collins residents and a Kentucky man were also arrested. The men are all facing felony charges.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County, Colorado, Sherrif's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, 39-year-old Joshua McCathern [suspect on right side of above composite photo] of Cheyenne was arrested as a result of the Dec. 3 sting operation and charged with the following crimes:

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

Internet Luring of a Child (F5)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F4)

The post says McCathern posted his $35,000 bond on December 4.

Also arrested as a result of the sting were the following people:

Amarnath Arikapudi (11/04/1991) of Fort Collins [bottom center above] Internet Luring of a Child w/Intent for Sexual Contact or Exploitation x 2 counts (F4) Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child x 2 counts (F4) Criminal Attempt to Commit Class 4 Felony x 2 counts (F5) Patronizing a Prostituted Child x 2 counts (F3) Posted cash/surety bond of $50,000 on 12/03/2021 Satyander Dudee (05/27/1968) of Versailles, Kentucky [top center in photo] Internet Luring of a Child w/Intent for Sexual Contact or Exploitation (F4) Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F4) Criminal Attempt to Commit Class 4 Felony (F5) Enticement of a Child (F4) Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3) Posted cash/surety bond of $50,000 on 12/04/2021 Jeffrey Beaman (08/06/1970) of Fort Collins [above left] Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F4) Internet Luring of a Child (F5) Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3) $20,000 cash/surety bond.

According to the post, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office conducted the sting operation in cooperation with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The sheriff's office says it's not releasing any more details right now to avoid jeopardizing other investigations.