Cheyenne Man Arrested Following High Speed Chase Wednesday

A 27-year-old Cheyenne resident was arrested following a high-speed chase early Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department.

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne has been receiving questions about a chase early Wednesday, so we contacted the CPD Public Information Officer for information.

Alex Farkas says the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday when police spotted a vehicle driving oddly:

Wednesday, December 15 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers did engage in a vehicle pursuit. An officer observed a 1995 Dodge Ram truck driving in tight circles, revving the engine, and spinning its tires. As the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver of the Dodge fled at a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit. The driver, identified as Shelby Kvaal, 27, of Cheyenne proceeded to drive recklessly. No injuries were reported.

Kvaal was taken into custody and was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on charges of fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, no driver’s license, resisting arrest, damaging property, failing to stop at a flashing red light, and failing to stop at a stop sign.