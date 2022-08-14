Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today

A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:

''Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected again today beginning early in the afternoon and continuing through the night. There is a risk of flooding as storms will be slow moving with heavy rain. Please do not drive in flooded waters, avoid low spots in hilly terrain, and avoid recently burned areas!''