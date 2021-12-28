Cheyenne Hospital COVID Numbers Show Sharp Decline

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

At a time when many locations around the country are showing a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the new omicron variant, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is showing a sharp decline in hospitalizations.

On Monday, CRMC reported having 22 patients hospitalized with the virus. That's down from 31 COVID patients just a week ago, and reports of 40 patients on two consecutive weekly reports earlier in the month. the hospital also reports having 10 people in the ICU, 7 on a ventilator, and two deaths over the past week.

Eleven COVID patients were discharged from the hospital over the last week.

Of the 22 patients, 20 were not vaccinated, and two were fully vaccinated. But none of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit, on ventilators or who died had been vaccinated. That follows a long trend of virtually all of the most serious cases at the hospital occurring among unvaccinated people. Below is the graphic CRMC posted on its Facebook page on Monday show the latest numbers: