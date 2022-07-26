Cheyenne Frontier Days Tuesday Parade Delights Onlookers
The second of four Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 Grand Parades was enjoyed by several thousand spectators in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday morning.
The parade was the second of four such processions in conjunction with CFD 2022. a third parade will be held on Thursday, July 28 and the final Frontier Days Grand Parade for this year will be held on Saturday.
Both parades will start at 9 a.m. and travel along the route shown on this map:
The parades will alternate with Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts on Wednesday and Friday.
The breakfasts are slated for 7 a.m. on those days at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast 2022
Moments captured at the first pancake breakfast for Cheyenne Frontier Days, 2022.