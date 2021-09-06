It was quite a game on Friday in the 4A ranks as Cheyenne East paid a visit to Casper to take on Natrona County. Both defenses were totally on top of it and East scored the first touchdown of the game as 47-yard touchdown reception from Garret Schlabs to take a 7-0 lead.

Natrona tied the game at 7 in the 3rd quarter as Wyatt Powell came off the bench to the quarterback spot and ran it in from 7 yards out so the Mustangs had some momentum. In the 4th quarter, East re-took the lead thanks to Ethan Brinkman who bulled his way into the end zone from 2 yards out and that made it 14-7 in favor of the Thunderbirds.

In the last minute of the game, Natrona drove right down the field and scored as Powell got in from the doorstep so the Mustangs trailed 14-6. They were ready to kick the extra point to tie and then called time out. NC then elected to go for two and the win but East came up with a gigantic defensive stand to take the victory 14-13.

Both teams are 1-1 on the year with East going to Gillette this week to meet Campbell County while Natrona will be in Laramie on Friday. We have some video highlights of that game and a few images of the contest in our galleries. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Cheyenne East Vs. Natrona County Football 9-3-21 Cheyenne East took on Natrona in 4A football on Friday night.