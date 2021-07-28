Cheney Warns Against ”Whitewashing” Of Jan. 6 Riots

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney went on CNN on Wednesday to warn against ''whitewashing" Jan. 6 riots by supporters of former President Donald Trump in Washington D.C.

Trump has denied any responsibility for the riots.

In her interview with Jake Tapper, Cheney had the following comments in regard to testimony before a congressional committee looking into the riots:

Well, we need to understand the planning. We need to understand the financing. We need to understand, you know, how it was that we ended up with a group of people who clearly were invading the Capitol, who were attempting to have us stop counting electoral votes, who are conducting this exceedingly violent assault on the Capitol. We need to understand what their connections were. We need to understand what the organizational structure was. And we know some things already, obviously. We know that while the attack was unfolding, President Trump did not send help. And so, I think if you look at the things that we know, if you look at the things that were in the impeachment brief, there's a lot out there already, but there's a lot to be filled in and the details really matter here.

Cheney also repeated her earlier charges that then-President Trump bears some responsibility for the riots:

''Number one, this committee is going to investigate every aspect of what happened -- the planning, the financing, the preparation, the motivation, what was happening that day in the White House, what was happening here at the Capitol, the security breaches at the Capitol. So, for anybody to suggest that we aren't going to be conducting a complete investigation is wrong. Number two, if I were saying the things that you just played, I'd be deeply ashamed of myself. What happened is absolutely clear. We had, as we heard this morning, just intolerable cruelty. A mob that was assembled by President Trump, was provoked by him. He lit the flame for what happened -- we have seen that not just in the speech on the Ellipse, but throughout. What this committee needs to understand is exactly what the details were of the planning and the financing, but for anybody to be suggesting that somehow he wasn't responsible, I just, I think it's shameful.''

Most House Republicans have refused to take part in the committee hearings, charging that they are a political witch hunt designed to embarrass Trump and other Republicans.

You can see her entire interview with Jake Tapper below:

