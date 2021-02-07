Cheney Says She Won’t Resign, Defends Impeachment Vote

Rep. Liz Cheney appeared on Fox News Sunday on Sunday morning to say that she has no intention of resigning, despite a vote by the Wyoming Republican Party to censure her over her vote to impeach President Trump last month.

Cheney's office on Sunday morning released a transcript of the interview, including her response to host Chris Wallace's question as to whether she would resign following the censure:

'' I’m not, Chris, and I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution. As I've explained and will continue to explain to supporters all across the state and voters all across the state, the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment and it doesn't bend to partisanship, it doesn't bend to political pressure. It’s the most important oath that we take, and so I will stand by that and I will continue to fight for all of the issues that matter so much to us all across Wyoming. "

In another part of the interview, Cheney said

. ''I think people in the party are mistaken, they believe that BLM and Antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol. That’s just simply not the case, it’s not true, and we are going to have a lot of work we have to do. People have been lied to. The extent to which the President, President Trump for months leading up to January 6th spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged was a lie, and people need to understand that."

You can see the full interview here.

