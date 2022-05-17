Check Out These Incredible Photos Of the ‘Blood Moon’ Lunar Eclipse in Wyoming

Sunday night bore witness to the dark side of the moon when earth's shadow blocked the moon, creating a total lunar eclipse.

Get our free mobile app

It also happened to be a 'Blood Moon,' which made, as one would imagine, for some incredible photos.

Wyoming is full of amazing photographers and many of them shared some of their photos with us. To see more, you can check out the Wyoming Through the Lens Facebook Group to see a whole cacophony of beautiful imagery taken around our state.

But, these are the photos that really blew us away. We know that Wyoming is beautiful. We know that Wyomingites are talented. This collection of photos prove both of those concepts to be true.