Check out the Remodeled Spring Hill Apartments in Casper

To celebrate new renovations, the Wyoming Housing Network invites the public to the Spring Hill Apartments on August 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.

There will be tours available of the new units, food, games, door prizes, giveaways, and fun for the whole family. A brief project overview and updates will be presented at 4:30 pm.

Over the last two years, the Spring Hill Apartments have been going through extensive repairs and restoration.The apartments were built in 1974-1975 as luxury apartments.

In 2006 Wyoming Housing Network purchased the property increasing income-based affordable housing in the community.

The apartments are conveniently located on the east side and in close proximity to several local schools, churches, restaurants and more. Each unit includes, air conditioning, washer/dryer, heating, and a dishwasher.

This community offers a large community room for residents to use for birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and more at no cost. They have 127 units; offering one, two, or three bedroom apartments. The upgrades of the ongoing renovations include: new interior finishes including flooring, cabinets, appliances, new kitchen design. Also, exterior staircases, exterior painting and foundational support work.

“We believe that everyone should have a safe, clean home that they can be proud of. This project is an important part of our mission to create and improve affordable housing options in the state of Wyoming.,” said Melissa Noah, Executive Director. “Please join Wyoming Housing Network, our partners, and the families that live at Spring Hill to celebrate this exciting project!”

Sloane's General Store On your way to the lake, the river, or camping around the small town of Alcova, Wyoming, you know thee place to grab an ice-cream-cone is Sloane's. It's been in business since 1904.