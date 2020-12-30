Casper’s Top News Stories of 2020 [PHOTOS]

2020 has been a turbulent year. As we enter 2021, we are looking back at some of the most impactful stories in the Casper community from the past year.

In the past year Casper has been through many dynamic changes. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of almost all Casper citizens and we are not out of the woods yet. We saw protesting and marching through the streets of Casper. Local businesses have closed their doors and a local media outlet is no longer local. Check out some of the top stories from the past year.

