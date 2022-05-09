Casper’s Dragon Wall Chinese Is Gone, Urgent Care Is Now There

Change is inevitable and it's happening all around us. Usually change is to better a situation, better a city or better a business that may be struggling. Sometimes changes happens right in front of your eyes and you don't even realize it.

If you do a quick Google search for Dragon Wall Chinese Buffet restaurant in Casper, you may be a little bit shocked to see they still have an active website.

attachment-Dragon 2 loading...

If you were to do a quick drive by, you'd be even more shocked to find out that Dragon wall is physically not there anymore. 2025 E 2nd St in Casper is the address, if you're wondering that's on the southeast corner of 2nd & Beverly.

intersection Google Maps loading...

The southwest side of the intersection is where you'll find Chop Stix Asian Bistro, which is still open.

Chopstix Google Maps loading...

I've lived in Casper for nearly a year now and always found it odd that there were only a handful of Chinese restaurants in town and two of them were right across the street from each other. Usually when I order for pickup, it's always Chopstix that I choose. I always was going go pull into Drag Wall and eat there...then I noticed that it was just a building that was being worked on.

Dragon 1 Google Mapsr loading...

Everyone's schedules are full and busy and we may not all drive through this intersection on a daily basis, but last week I was shocked that I didn't notice a HUGE difference.

Urgent 2 Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

I feel that I'm a pretty observant person, but it seems this happened overnight. What was once Dragon Wall Chinese Buffet Restaurant, is NOW an Nova Health Urgent Care.

Urgent 3 Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

Urgent 1 Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

In the 1986 cult classic 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off', Ferris (Mathew Broderick) says it best...

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” – Ferris Bueller.

In this particular situation, "IT", is at 2nd St and Beverly in Casper.

30 Photos That Show Just How Much Casper Has Changed in 15 Years It is easy to forget the how quickly the world changes around us. These photos show how much Casper has changed in a relatively short period of time.