Why Do We Still Move The Clocks For Daylight Savings In Wyoming?

You could normally be a good natured person, but guaranteed there are two times every year that you're likely not happy. When daylight saving time begins in March and when it ends in November, we all struggle a bit.

change time clock dice text word - 3d rendering summerphotos loading...

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but this weekend is when we 'Spring Ahead' and lose an hour of sleep.

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

There are only two states that don't follow the time change protocols and they're Arizona and Hawaii. 33 states in the U.S. have introduced legislation to end DST and even though much of the nation is divided, this is one thing we can all get behind.

Really, there is no point anymore to keep changing time and messing with all of our sleep. Daylight Saving Time was actually created to conserve fuel during World War I, then to help save on energy. The thought was that if people had an extra hour of daylight in the afternoon instead of wasted money to light their homes.

fizkes fizkes loading...

It's been well over 100 years since the bi-annual time changed began happening and in a poll taken in 2021, over 70% of Americans would much rather just keep time the same.

The argument now is which time to stay in, Daylight saving or Standard. So we may be unified in the fact we don't want to change time anymore...now we just can't agree on which time to stay in. The assumption is this may be the factor that keeps our time bouncing all around, if we can't agree on which to stay in, they're not going to change it.

According to dateandtime.com there are Pros and Cons of the DST switch.

PRO: Stays Light Longer - The day doesn't actually change, just the time the clocks say the sun rises and sets

Stays Light Longer - The day doesn't actually change, just the time the clocks say the sun rises and sets CON: When it was introduced, it may have saved a little energy because people would use the natural light and be outside. Now we have technology that keeps us indoors with the power sucking devices plugged in and on.

When it was introduced, it may have saved a little energy because people would use the natural light and be outside. Now we have technology that keeps us indoors with the power sucking devices plugged in and on. PRO: Lighter Later - studied found that there are 13% less pedestrian deaths during dawn & dusk hours because of more light

Lighter Later - studied found that there are 13% less pedestrian deaths during dawn & dusk hours because of more light CON: Can Make You Sick - lack of sleep leads to car accidents, on the job injuries, depression and raises the risk of suffering a heart attack.

Creatas Creatas loading...

No matter how you feel about Daylight Saving Time, it's going to happen this weekend, so start preparing now.

Wyoming's 40 Favorite Coffees To Make At Home Wyomingites have quite the broad tastes in coffee.