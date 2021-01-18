Casperites will have a chance to enjoy Casper's culinary options next week while also supporting local businesses.

In its third year, 5150 Restaurant Week will return to Casper next week.

“5150’ Restaurant Week gives us the chance to celebrate Casper’s amazing food and drink offerings,” 5151 Local Marketing Manager Amanda Scherlin said in a news release. "This event grows in popularity every year and is a wonderful way to support the industry.”

Twenty-nine Casper restaurants will be featured this year. Those restaurants help support 1,540 food and beverage jobs in Natrona County.

As a part of Restaurant week, local culinary outlets and watering holes will have Wyoming-themed deals, with price points including $3.07, $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).

The event will run from January 24 through 30.