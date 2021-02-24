Casper Walgreens Locations Offering COVID-19 Vaccines This Week

Both Casper Walgreens Pharmacy locations are taking appointments to distribute the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the next week to those who are eligible.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, the vaccine is available to people in groups 1a and 1b (Healthcare Workers, Essential Workers, those with chronic health conditions, and people over 65 years of age).

To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

While there, you can determine your eligibility, find the Walgreens locations nearest you, and more.

The site does require users to create a Walgreens pharmacy account.

Once the account is created or logged into, users will simply complete a brief eligibility screening and are then free to schedule an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information, or if you have questions, call 1-800-WALGREENS.