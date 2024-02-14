Casper Police Invite Public to Pick Up Memorial Ribbons in the Wake of Sheridan Police Officer’s Death

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, Casper Police Chief McPheeters authorized memorial bands for sworn personnel and memorial ribbons for professional staff to be worn today through midnight on the day of Sgt. Krinkee is laid to rest.

The public is invited to join in the visual statement of solidarity. Memorial ribbons are available free of charge at the Hall of Justice on North David street in Casper.

SEE ALSO: Local Law Enforcement Agencies Assist in Sheridan Investigation

RELATED: Wyoming Mourns Death of Police Officer Killed on Duty