Casper-Natrona County Health Dept. Expands Vaccine Eligibility
Just who can receive a vaccine will expand in Natrona County this week.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Monday said that beginning Wednesday, anyone who is 70 years or older will be able to get a vaccine at locations across Casper.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
It's part of the health department's planned vaccination phasing.
“With the beginning of this new phase, we’re able to start protecting our most vulnerable populations,” Public Information Officer Hailey Bloom said. “Phase 1A went well, and we’re now working with more community partners to distribute vaccines to people outside of healthcare workers and emergency responders.”
Vaccines will be available at the following locations only for those 70 years and older:
- Casper Natrona-County Health Dept.
475 S. Spruce
Vaccinations are open to anyone with any provider.
Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Jan. 13. They can be scheduled by calling 307-577-9892. No walk-ins.
- Mesa Primary Care Clinic
3632 American Way
Vaccines are open to anyone with any provider
Appointments are available Jan. 13 - 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. They can be scheduled by calling 307-233-7280. No walk-ins.
- University of Wyoming Family Practice
1522 E. A Street
Vaccinations are open to current patients but currently welcoming new patients
Appointments are available Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Jan. 15 form 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Jan 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Schedule your appointment by calling 307-234-6161. No walk-ins.
- Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming
5000 Blackmore Rd.
Vaccinations are open to current CHCCW patients and the public.
Appointments are available Jan. 18 from 1;30 to 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 19 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..
Schedule your appointment by calling 307-233-6085. No walk-ins.
- Platte River Family Practice
1900 East 1st Street
Vaccinations are open to current Platte River Family Patients and the public.
Appointments are available Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Jan. 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. They can be scheduled by calling 307-577-7737. No walk-ins.