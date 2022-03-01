Pfizer shots Protect Kids from Severe COVID Even in Omicron
A new government report shows Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gave children 5 and older strong protection against hospitalization and death even during the omicron surge.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new data Tuesday.
A day earlier, a study from New York raised the question of whether the vaccine is less effective in children ages 5 to 11, especially against milder infections.
Younger kids get a smaller dose than teens.
But CDC data from additional states don't suggest an age problem.
Vaccines generally are less effective against omicron infection but still protect against severe outcomes.
