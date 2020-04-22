Casper-Natrona County Health Department Reports New COVID-19 Case

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Wednesday morning learned of a new case of COVID-19 in the community, according to a news releasee.

The new case brings the total to 39 in the county, not counting 10 probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. A probable case is defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The local and state departments of health are conducting contact tracing by interviewing the patient, gathering travel history or possible places of exposure, and identifying and reaching out to any possible contacts.

The new case and immediate household members are currently self-quarantining at the recommendation of health officials. Health officials are monitoring the patients to ensure they are taking precautions to prevent further spread of the illness.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department said it will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

The health department added the weekly news briefing at the Natrona County Emergency Operations Center was canceled today and has been rescheduled at 3 p.m. April 29.

For more information, visit the health department's website.

