Casper Marathon Canceled

There's another sports cancellation in Wyoming due to coronavirus concerns and that's the Casper Marathon. The event was originally scheduled for June 7th and in the past, the race has attracted runners from around the state with out-of-state competitors in both the full marathon and half marathon events. Here's the statement from the Race Director Marlene Short:

Dear Casper Marathon and Half Marathon Participants,

We have been keeping up with Local, State and Federal recommendations for group activities. We are taking the recommendations seriously as they impact your safety and exposure to this Virus. We have been cautiously optimistic that we could still host the 2020 Casper Marathon.

Recent news has indicated that the expected "peak" is mid to late May. Taking that into consideration, for the first time in the history of our event, we have made the painful decision to cancel this year’s Marathon and Half Marathon. Like everyone else, we are coping with this the best we can. There is no playbook to go by. We respect that you are in the same situation as we are as we maneuver through and cope with these uncertain times

.

In addition to our local runners who participate in this every year and as a popular destination for our Marathon Maniacs and 50 State Running clubs, we want to provide you with early notification to register for other states you need to complete or other races you are interested in.

Frank Gambino

For that reason, we're offering options to those of you that have registered. All registered participants will receive an email with the options provided.

BUT - Keep in mind, as runners we are still optimistic, encouraged, and I know we will come out better on the other side of this.

We are making preparations to make 2021 an EPIC Year. Can't wait to see you then!

I want to share some words from RRCA Florida Representative Mike Bowen, “In closing, please take care of yourself. Be good stewards of the roads, pathways, and sidewalks we all share. It's going to be a while before "normal" happens once more. A common rule for any runner training for a distance event....embrace the suck."

Wishing you and yours all the best!

Sincerely,

Marlene Short

Casper Marathon Race Director

caspermarathonrd@gmail.com