Casper Man Arrested for DUI With Child in Vehicle

A Casper man was arrested for DUI after picking his daughter up from school.

Danial Bruce Cloyd, 43, was arrested outside of WyHy Federal Credit Union just before 5 p.m. Monday.

According to court documents,an employee at the bank called police after Cloyd spoke with a teller. The teller noted that Cloyd was unable to keep his balance, and slurring his words.

The teller was also concerned because Cloyd was with a small child.

When Casper Police officers arrived, they detected the strong odor of alcohol on Cloyd's breath. Cloyd told police he was driving and picked up his daughter from school. He also said he had a Guinness beer at about noon.

Cloyd then went outside with officers where he took and failed a field sobriety test. A breathalyzer yielded a blood alcohol level of .153, nearly twice the legal limit for driving in Wyoming.

He was placed under arrest and the child's mother came to pick up the child.

Cloyd is expected to appear in Natrona County Circuit Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.