Casper Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Sleeping Woman

Casper Police say a man sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping.

Hosea White is charged with third-degree sexual assault, criminal entry and sexual battery in Natrona County District Court.

According to charging documents filed this week, Wyoming Medical Center staff called police early February 14 and reported that a woman being chased by a man just ran into the facility and reported that the man had assaulted her.

The man was described as wearing a brown Wyoming Cowboys hoodie. It was reported that he ran toward Washington and Second Street.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the woman told investigators that she and White were squatting in an apartment. As the woman was sleeping, White reportedly groped her. When she rebuffed his advances, White allegedly straddled her.

The woman reportedly gauged at White's eye before landing a kick on his chest.

The affidavit states the woman pretended that she had to urinate before running from the residence without a coat or shoes. White reportedly chased her.

Court documents state that police observed bite marks on the woman. She additionally had a small cut under her left and right eye.

Police went to the residence and located White on a mattress. He was immediately handcuffed and placed under arrest.

Police viewed surveillance video from Wyoming Medical Center which showed the woman being chased by White. There was also footage of the two in the security area of the emergency room.

The woman reportedly told police that White had threatened to kill himself, the woman and her family members in the past. Additionally, police learned that White had been convicted of domestic battery in 2021.

White has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.