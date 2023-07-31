Casper Man Accused of Pistol Whipping Victim and Throwing Bleach in their Face

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County for initial appearances before Judge Michael Patchen.

Glenn Green, 47, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery. Each are felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache stated that the defendant has no priors, but "the allegations are egregious;" On July 29, he barged into a home and threw bleach on the victim's face and hit him with a 9mm pistol--later determined to be a BB gun--on the side of his face.

Arrache said that two days prior Green had been kicked out of the Beacon Club for causing a disturbance.

She recommended the judge set bond in the amount of $100,000 cash only.

Judge Patchen set bond at $100,000 cash or surety, meaning Green may go through a bail bondsmen to get out of jail.

If Green bonds out, he will have a preliminary hearing in 20 days. If he does not, he will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days.

