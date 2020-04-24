Casper Man, 36, Accused Of Molesting 15-Year-Old Girl

A Casper man is accused of giving a 15-year-old girl alcohol and molesting her last July.

David Wayne Follick, 36, is charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He faces up to 50 years behind bars if convicted of the most serious charge, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

He's additionally charged with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor punishable by up to $750 in fines, six months in jail or both.

Follick's charges were bound over from Natrona County Circuit Court to the district court last week. He has not entered a plea to the charges, but will have the chance to do so in an upcoming arraignment in Natrona County District Court.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police were called to Wyoming Medical Center on July 13 for a reported sexual assault. The 15-year-old alleged victim told investigators that Follick groped her and touched her genitals. Police collected the girl's clothing to send it to the state crime lab.

The affidavit states the girl underwent a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Project in Casper. There, she said she and a friend were at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo the night of the alleged assault. They left the fair to stay at Follick's home, who was a relative of the alleged victim's friend, the affidavit alleges.

The alleged victim told police that when they got to Follick's apartment at roughly midnight the night of the incident, he reportedly made the girl and her friend fried pickles and margaritas, the affidavit states. The alleged victim also reportedly told investigators she had "roughly" two margaritas.

According to the affidavit, Follick told the girls that they shouldn't go to parties because guys would take advantage of them and not to associate with people they didn't know or trust.

After the girls went to sleep, the alleged victim said she awoke sometime in the middle of the night to Follick touching her all over her body. The teen told investigators that she didn't know what to do and pretended to be asleep out of fear, the affidavit states. Follick allegedly moved the teen's shorts and panties to the side and touched her genitals, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Follick left the room briefly but came back and attempted to touch his genitals to the teen's before leaving again.

At that point, the alleged victim reportedly told investigators that she got up and went to the bathroom so Follick would know she was awake. The girl felt that if Follick saw she was awake, he wouldn't come back and try to do anything more to her, the affidavit states.

The alleged victim and her friend woke up the next morning before Follick and left as one of them had to babysit.

According to the affidavit, police interviewed Follick about the alleged incident on Oct. 3.

Follick allegedly told police that a teenage relative and her friend had asked to stay at his apartment the night of the alleged incident. Follick told police he was drinking margaritas and the girls asked him to make some and he told them no. But, when asked again, he told police he made the girls "virgin margaritas," the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that Follick "remained adamant" during the interview that he never gave the girls alcohol.

Asked about the alleged sexual abuse, Follick told investigators that he never touched the alleged victim and that she and her friend "were f------ kids," the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, detectives informed Follick that they had a search warrant to take a mouth swab to collect his DNA. Follick reportedly advised police that it would be a "miracle" if his DNA came back on the alleged victim's clothing, and maintained that he never touched the alleged victim in a sexual manner.

Detectives sent the clothing to the Wyoming State Crime lab. In December, the state crime report said Follick's DNA was present on both the alleged victim's bra and panties, the affidavit states.