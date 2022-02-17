Casper Food Truck Has Clever Way Of Explaining Reopening Date

Food trucks aren't new to the country, it just seems there are more than ever before. Over the last 10-12 years the country has seen a surge in the number of food trucks everywhere and in 2014 a movie called 'Chef' with Jon Favreau was released and the number really jumped.

There are a wide variety of food trucks like tacos, fish n chips, hot dogs, ice cream, cupcakes, seafood, Cajun and Rockin' Burgers & Dogs in Casper.

Every food truck has their special appeal and when Rockin' Burgers & Dogs shows up, you know a good time is about to happen. Music, lights, food and fun on every stop. They were one of Casper's first trucks to open back in 2013 and have been closed down as they're preparing for 2022.

The announcement was made that they would be reopening soon, but you're going to have to wait for a few more weeks. They'll be rocking Casper again beginning March 25th.

Isn't it wild that when you can't have something, you really want it? After finding out the truck is reopening soon, I started checking out all the food that is available on the truck and can't wait until they make their way back onto the streets of Casper.

To help entertain folks as we all wait, they recruited some pretty big names in the comic book world to help break the news of when the truck would be opening.

Batman and the itty bitty evil Bane, made an appearance on Rockin' Burgers & Dogs Facebook page to help the reopening announcement.

