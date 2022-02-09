Casper Fire Department Recommends Learning CPR To Help Save Lives

For the month of February, the Casper FD is giving us all daily educational tips on medical emergencies in our community. Having a Fire Department/EMS that is willing to reach out and educate the community is fantastic. You can follow the CFD on Facebook to follow along with CFDetails.

Every day this month the Fire-EMS Department is giving you educational information that could help you if you encounter someone having a medical emergency and need to jump into action.

There are 73 Casper Fire-EMS Department professionals and that means the Casper Fire Department is considered and Advance Life Support service here in Wyoming. That means that not only can they save your life from a fire, but they can all medically treat you on scene and save your life that way too.

So far they've shared information about the department, information about heart health, how to spot cardiac arrest and what to do if you come in contact with someone in need of CPR. I recommend you following their Facebook page to find out the information they give the rest of the month.

What is CPR?

If you've never taken a CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) course it would be a great idea and a fantastic skill to know and learn. Until you can get into a course and learn the ins and outs of CPR, Casper FD has shared a great video that you should watch about how to do basic CPR.

According to the American Heart Association, for every minute the victim of cardiac arrest that doesn't receive chest compressions, their chance of survival just dropped 11%. So knowing how to spot signs of cardiac arrest and how to jump into action could someone's life.

Steps to administer 'Bystander CPR'

Call 9-1-1 immediately Get directly over the victim Put the heel of one hand in the center of the chest Put other hand on top of first hand Push hard and fast in the center of the chest Get between 100-120 compression per minute (same tempo as the song 'Stayin Alive' Continue compression until help arrives

This video shared by Casper Fire/ EMS Department shows what to do in case you need to jump into action.

