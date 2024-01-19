Casper Felon Sentenced to 6 Years for Being in Possession of a Firearm

Jason Myhre, age 40, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Jan. 2. According to court documents, on Sep. 26, 2022, Myhre was stopped after eluding police.

A firearm were recovered from the vehicle. Myhre, who is a previously convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, admitted to knowing the firearm was in the vehicle and handling it.

This crime was investigated by the FBI, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Riverton Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.