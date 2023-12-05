Casper Expands Wreaths Across America Tribute to Honor Resting Heroes

Wyoming is gearing up for a larger-than-ever Wreaths across America tribute. In an effort to honor fallen heroes, the Cowboy State is going to commemorate the sacrifices of veterans across various cemeteries and memorial sites throughout the state.

In addition to the longstanding tradition of laying 3,000 wreaths at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, the outreach extends to encompass several other locations.

Casper's Highland Park Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, sites that hold profound significance for many, will see the placement of 1,200 wreaths. The tribute extends further to Kaycee Cemetery, where 90 wreaths will honor the heroes resting there.

At Fort Caspar, 20 wreaths will be placed on veterans' graves, and St. Mark's columbarium will receive six wreaths, symbolizing respect and remembrance for those who served their country.

The expansion of Wreaths Across America's reach in Wyoming reflects the growing communal dedication to ensuring that the legacy of our veterans endures. It's a testament to the collective commitment to honoring their bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to protecting our freedoms. Each wreath laid represents a heartfelt gesture, a token of gratitude, and a promise to remember those who selflessly served our country.

As preparations intensify and the community eagerly anticipates the day of wreath laying, hope is held high for favorable weather to facilitate this poignant tribute. Regardless of the conditions, the spirit of gratitude and reverence will shine through as Wyoming unites to honor and remember its veterans. The Laying Wreaths Ceremony is December 16th at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery 80 Veterans Rd in Evansville. Laying of the wreaths at Highland Cemetery is at noon and Memorial Garden at 1:30PM.

