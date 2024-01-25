Casper Duo will Stand Trial for Hefty Drug Charges

Dusty Ronald Harris, age 42, of Casper, Wyoming, and Thelma Faber, age 44, of Greeley, Colorado, were arraigned on Jan. 19.

Each defendant was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Trial has been set for Mar. 25 before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Harris and Faber were each detained at the request of the government and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals. If convicted on all charges, each defendant could be sentenced to a maximum of 40 years’ imprisonment with no less than three years of supervised release and up to a $2 million fine.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the FBI, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.

