Casper Couple Sentenced to More than a Decade of Prison for Intent to Distribute Drugs

A Casper couple was sentenced separately to more than 10 years in prison for possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver.

On Dec. 20, 2023, Matthew Lucas Armijo a/k/a Matcalf Chapo, 40, of Casper, was sentenced to 151 months imprisonment.

Christina Marie Carmona, 39, of Bar Nunn, Wyoming, was sentenced to 130 months in prison on Jan. 8.

The crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.

Amijo/Chapo and Carmona had recently moved to Casper when they were caught with nearly a pound of methamphetamine and about 3,400 fentanyl pills according to Natrona County Circuit Court records.

Before agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations of the Central Enforcement Team in July 2022 began investigating the pair, they had already been identified as dealers in Carbon County.

Authorities interviewed Armijo/Chapo, who said he was out on bond from Carbon County after the 2022 investigation and that he sold 1 gram to 2 grams of methamphetamine a day in Casper. He denied, however, obtaining and selling controlled substances recently, and that whatever was found in Carmona's vehicle was hers, saying, "'She'll own up to all that s--t.'"

Casper's Most Wanted - January 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department