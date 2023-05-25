Casper College Rated Top 10 in “Most Military Friendly Small Community Colleges”

Casper College wins a gold award for it's military-friendliness. The community college was recognized as the second best in that department -- the only school in Wyoming to receive such an award.

Over 1,800 schools participated in this year's survey. From that group, 53 school earned award-level designations in gold, silver, and bronze.

250 were given gold awards, including online universities, small public schools, nontraditional schools and private ones.

From the gold group, the top 10 were selected.

Ratings were determined by combining each institution's ability to meet minimum thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, and loan default for all students, and specifically for veterans.

Casper College's military student services coordinator said that he believes the reason the school ranked well across the country is because they're committed to taking extra steps to create structure and support for military-affiliated students." He added that the college emphasizes getting students the resources they need to help them -- "we have to bring resources to our students."

The list of Military Friendly Schools and Military Friendly Schools ratings is assessed by evaluating public data about the institution and proprietary data gathered through the Military Friendly Schools survey.

The annual, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey assessment is offered to more than 8,800 institutions nationwide. Each year, schools taking the survey are held to a higher standard than in previous years via improved methodology, criteria, and weightings developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and the Military Friendly Schools’ Advisory Council.

The 2023-2024 Military Friendly Schools list was published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found here.

