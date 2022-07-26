A Casper man and a California man each were sentenced recently to more than six years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Casper, according to the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records.

Richard Calvert Brown, 37, of Casper, and Jonathan Frank Krantz, 51, of Orland, California, were indicted last year during an investigation of a methamphetamine distribution organization operating out of Casper, according to a news release from Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Tuesday.

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation identified Brown as an individual in the organization that transported multi-ounce quantities of methamphetamine and pounds of marijuana into Casper on a weekly basis for redistribution.

The California-based Krantz was identified as the source of the drugs. Searches conducted in California and Wyoming yielded methamphetamine and a dozen firearms. Krantz also was a registered sex offender.

On Nov. 19, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting. One count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine were dismissed during his sentencing hearing, according to federal court records.

On Feb. 17, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced Brown to 75 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $1,600 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

On May 6, Krantz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting. One count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine was dismissed during his sentencing hearing.

On July 18, Skavdahl sentenced Krantz to 75 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised probation, and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

The crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Glenn County Sheriff’s office in Glenn County, California.

Assistant U.S Attorney Stephanie Sprecher prosecuted the case.

The Candidates Running Against Liz Cheney