This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here's a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Fantasy Kohon, 19, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jeremy Caster, 31, Serve Jail Time

Taylor Swingholm, 30, Hold For WWC

Justin Fochtman, 43, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)

Nicholas Amacher, 35, Hold for WSP

Michael Webster, 45, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Willow Dymond Wagner, 18, Hold for probation and parole

Maxwell Steenbergen, 18, Reckless Driving, speed or accelerate contest or exhibit

Kenneth Addison, 40, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Travis Schaub, 54, Fail to Comply