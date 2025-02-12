Casper Area Transit to run reduced schedule on Presidents’ Day

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will run on a reduced schedule Feb. 17 in honor of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

The fixed-route LINK service will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. The door-to-door ASSIST service will run limited buses from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for medical-only appointments and for ADA Complementary paratransit service.

ASSIST rides for Tuesday, Feb. 18, will need to be requested on or before Friday, Feb. 14 by 3 p.m., and are dependent upon availability. Regular hours for LINK and ASSIST bus services will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 a.m.

The Transit Office will also be closed on Feb. 17, so scan pass and e-pass rides will not be available for purchase. Regular office hours will resume the following day.

