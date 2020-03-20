Casper ANB Bank Offers 3-Month Mortgage Deferrals Amid Pandemic

Customers of Casper's ANB Bank are eligible to have their loan payments deferred for three months as the bank works to support them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Frankly, our goal is to be a good bank during good times and a great bank during bad times," Casper ANB President Tim Anderson told K2 Radio News on Friday.

The bank's offer would defer payments due April 1 to July 1. In order to avoid customers having to make double payments later in the year, the bank proposes to simply add three months to the term of each loan.

"Everybody that has a monthly loan payment with us qualifies, whether they're consumer or commercial-related loans, so we're offering it to everyone, and it's a 90-day deferral of their payment," Anderson explained.

"So if they have a payment coming due on, say, April 1, their April 1, May 1 and June payments will be deferred, and their next payment due would be July first," Anderson added.

Customers interested in taking advantage of the offer must consent to the arrangement, so they'll have to get in touch with the bank and accept it by April 30.

"We will reach out to them, but they can certainly reach out to us as well," Anderson explained. "We would welcome their calls."

The COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands without work in Wyoming as restaurants, bars, fitness centers and numerous other types of businesses were ordered to close by Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday.

Some businesses and local governments are working to ease the burden on residents and businesses alike by offering free or discounted services and deferred or forgiven payments.

The Town of Mills on Friday offered to forgive water bill balances for up to two months. Any resident or business impacted by the pandemic can call the Town to make arrangements.

The total number of COVID-19 cases identified in Wyoming rose to 21 Friday, with new cases reported in Lander and Teton County, as well as the first reported case in Campbell County.