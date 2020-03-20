A Casper dry-cleaning company is offering its services free of charge to medical workers and police through April 11 in response to the coronavirus.

Martinzing franchise owner Edis Allen said a police officer came into the store Friday morning in dire need of having his shirt cleaned.

"That can't be isolated," Allen said. "The last thing they need right now is to worry about laundry."

Allen said medical workers and police officers can drop off their uniforms at both Casper Martinizing locations at 946 East Second Street and 828 CY Avenue.