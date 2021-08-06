Capitol Rioters Enter 1st Guilty Pleas to Assaulting Police
A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man have become the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege.
The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases.
Forty-four-year-old Scott Fairlamb, of Stockholm, New Jersey, was captured on video shoving and punching a police officer in the head after he left the Capitol.
Twenty-eight-year-old Devlyn Thompson, of Puyallup, Washington, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a baton.
Both defendants face more than three years in prison if a judge adheres to estimated sentencing guidelines.
