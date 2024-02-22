Canadian Mineral Exploration Company Announces ‘Under-the-Radar’ Project in Wyoming’s Copper Mountain

Today a Canadian mineral exploration company named Rush Rare Metals Corp. or "Rush" announced that it has officially entered into three consulting services agreements for reaching out to potential investors and to inform current investors of new developments.

Rush CEO Peter Smith stated, "The Company has a very exciting story to tell, with two under-the-radar projects representing huge potential, both in premier mining jurisdictions. First, we have our Wyoming uranium property, Copper Mountain, which is being advanced by Myriad Uranium via an earn-in agreement, and in which Rush retains a very significant interest."

Rush has 100% ownership of the project, signing a property option agreement with Myriad Uranium Corp. on October 18, 2023. Myriad has the option to earn up to a 75% interest in and to Rush's Copper Mountain project, covering over 2,000 acres near Riverton.

Stipulations require Myriad to make expenditures on the property and make share payments to Rush in order to retain a favourable split on early production.

According to AP, since the agreement Myriad has begun reviewing a cache of historical documents indicating tens of millions in previous exploration work done at Copper Mountain, mostly done by Union Pacific before the 1980s.

According to the Junior Mining Network, the Copper Mountain has several known historic zones of mineralization as well has the historical Arrowhead Mine, which produced around 500,000 pounds of uranium in the 1960's and 1970's.

Per a November news release from Rush, these documents are a wealth of useful data including historical resource estimates, mining feasibility studies, geological reports, mining plans, drill logs, and more.

The Rush CEO claims that "Copper Mountain has significant amounts of uranium, and perhaps more importantly we know exactly where previous operators were focusing their efforts.

"Essentially, we get the direct benefit of tens of millions in spending, and we get to pick up where they left off, miles ahead of other projects where maiden drill programs are just underway.

"We know that over 2,000 drill holes were completed in the area, we have log details for many of those holes, and we also know that Union Pacific had plans to resume mining at Copper Mountain right before the market collapsed in the 1980's. At this point, and with uranium prices trending the right direction, the data suggests we have the blueprints for a potential future uranium producer on our hands.

Perhaps the best part for Rush is that we get to sit back and watch the extremely capable team at Myriad analyze all this data and take the project forward, while we get to focus our time and resources on our other project, the Boxi property, in Quebec."

'Victorian Lace' Mansion For Sale in Casper Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media