Campbell County Grabs #6 Seed in 4A Defeating Kelly Walsh

The Campbell County Camels won just a single game last season but won 4 this year so there was a marked improvement in the program. The Camels ended the regular season with a 33-6 road win over Kelly Walsh to secure the 6th seed in the 4A playoffs. Campbell County quarterback Mason Drube threw a couple of touchdown passes in the first quarter to Brady Tompkins. Drube ended up with 4 TD passes on the night with Logan Dymond catching the other two.

Kelly Walsh managed just 2 field goals from Beckham Stowe and the Trojans will enter the 4A playoffs losers of 4 in a row and have scored 13 points in their last 3 games, Campbell County will be on the road at Cheyenne East on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs while KW as the #7 seed will be at Rock Springs in round one.

Please take a look at some fantastic photographs in our gallery from Kellie Jo Allison from Friday's game in Casper.

