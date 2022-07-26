‘Buckle’ Is Getting a New Casper Location Outside the Eastridge Mall

Yet another store is leaving the Eastridge Mall. This time, it will be clothing retailer, Buckle.

Buckle is set to move into the old Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020.

The Buckle - New Location DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

I spoke with Buckle store manager, Tanesha Davis, who stated the move is scheduled for sometime in October 2022, although no official date has been chosen yet.

The Buckle - Eatridge Mall DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

The Buckle (formerly "The Buckle"), is an American fashion retailer that sells clothing, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. They also market brand name, as well as private label apparel, which includes, but is not limited to denim, other casual bottoms, tops and shirts, dresses and rompers, sportswear and athleisure, outerwear, footwear, swimwear, fragrances, sunglasses, bags and purses, wallets, and other fashion accessories.

According to the about section of the official Buckle website:

Buckle operates over 449 retail stores in 42 states and has grown to become one of America's favorite denim destinations while staying true to its mission: to create the most enjoyable shopping experience possible for our guests.

Buckle would not be the first mall retailer to relocate to the Blackmore Marketplace. Both the Verizon wireless store and Subway restaurant that were located in the food court have since moved into the shopping center.

