Broncos Revamp Their Offense Around Second-Year QB Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos figure they've finally found their quarterback in second-year pro Drew Lock.

So general manager John Elway didn't dip into the deep pool of veteran quarterbacks that were available this season.

Elway instead built around Lock as he added youth and speed to an offense that is now being designed by former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur.

Coach Vic Fangio fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after Denver went 7-9 last season.

Lock won't have much time to develop chemistry with his new supporting cast after the coronavirus caused NFL teams to do their offseason work online.