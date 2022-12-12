Brew Ha Ha: Seasonal Ales and Holiday Shenanigans at Casper Breweries

Beer has been linked to Christmastime since Scandinavians and Vikings made Jul-AKA Yule--to celebrate Winter Solstice.

Casper breweries are keeping the tradition alive, spicing up their rotators with seasonal ingredients like vanilla, peanut butter, coffee, coconut, clove and more.

K2Radio News stopped at Gruner Brothers and other breweries to chat about the holidays and what's on tap.

Right now they have 22 beers with a seasonal Gruner Bock--a stronger German beer that is slightly chocolatey with a smooth finish. They knew it was going to be good even before it was done.

With inflation so high, they've tried to accommodate people by reducing costs, and at $5 a pint and Happy Hour specials they're doing what they can to be affordable for Casper families.

Gruner Brothers is also offering their Beulah Brown Ale, a seasonal beer with malty body and notes of chocolate and coffee as well as a Daredevil Dunkelweizen, a moderately dark German Wheat beer with subtle hints of banana and clove.

They're up on the hill with an excellent view, and remind Casperites that they're less than 10 minutes away from downtown.

Holden Kai, 34, is the owner of Bullhorn Brewing. This year he's got two holiday brews sure to wet your whistle: a Cinnabun Brown and Mint Chocolate Chip Porter.

In the coming weeks he's putting out a German Chocolate Cake Milk Stout.

"You want to hit somebody on an emotional level where it brings them back to a certain memory; if you have an emotional connection with someone, then you know you have a valuable beer" said Kai.

And he's not the only one.

Ska Brewing is getting into this snowy season with several festive beers including: a Hornblower Horchata Hazy Ale with distinctive notes of horchata, vanilla and cinnamon flavor; a sweet and creamy Nitro Peppermint Bark Stout; and a Mexican-Style Lager Dark.

They've also got plenty of holiday swag including beer-scented candles like sugar cookie and winter wood.

Stahoos Brewery and taproom put out a festive beer called Spradley's Pecan Brown Ale, made with roasted pecans.

The beer was named after Ross Spradley, from Georgia, who served with Jim Gleason's father in Vietnam.

From 1969 to 2004 Spradley sent Gleason's grandma pecans from Georgia at Christmastime.

And speaking of pecans, Gleason said he's also selling beer nuts soaked in Nut Brown Ale, roasted, and glazed in brown sugar.

They're also selling a rich oatmeal stout, and Gleason said they "just might pop something out right before Christmas."

Blacktooth Brewing has a lineup of seasonal ales including the Peanut Butter Porter with a reese's flavor and roasted bitterness. Their site says to pair with: vanilla ice cream, s'mores, sweet/salty charcuterie, kettle corn and the holidays.

Oil City Beer Company currently has Belgian Dubbel and Cup of Joe--a coffee brown ale--two different milkshake IPAs and more.

According to Untappd.com, Skull Tree Brewing has an Oatmeal Stout called Night Train and Leeward Pumpkin Ale.

Happening this Thursday, Frontier Brewing is hosting a National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Quiz Night starting at 7 p.m.

