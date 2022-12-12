The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that the GetSetUp program is adding new options for the holidays.

Jeff Clark, a Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said in the release that the platform helps older adults in the state.

"Wyoming residents can access thousands of interactive classes taught by older adults to their peers on GetSetUp...The loneliness we hear many older people feel can sometimes get worse during the winter when weather conditions and the holidays can lead people to feel more isolated," Clark said. "Research has shown older adults who learn how to use their tech devices to stay connected with family and interact with others will age more successfully."

The program has classes on how to use digital technology, health and wellness, fitness, and cooking.

Specific to the holidays, GetSetUp has added classes on Christmas decorations, gift wrapping, how to take better holiday photos, and preparing for 2023.

Since Wyoming began partnering with GetSetUp last year, over 4,000 Wyomingites have participated in classes.

The classes are free for state residents and to avoid fees, people can use coupon code "Wyoming" when booking classes.

According to the company's website, it has around 4.6 million users in 160 countries, with lessons available in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Mandarin, and has been around since early 2020.

Besides Wyoming, GetSetUp has also partnered with health departments in Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, Vermont, California, and Michigan.

In October 2020, it raised $10 million from venture capital funds like ReThink Education, AME Cloud Ventures, Work Play Ventures, and Sweat Equity Ventures to help with funding.

