BREAKING: Plane Down Outside Lander, Wyoming

At around 9 pm on July 2, there was a reported plane that went down outside of Lander, WY.

Lander Police, EMS, and the fire department responded to the scene, along with Wyoming Highway Patrol and Fremont County Sheriffs.

This caused the closure of Highway 287 for a period of time, though it is currently open again as of this time.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.