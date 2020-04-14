Breaking News: Woman With Dementia Missing in Natrona County

A 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and her vehicle was found abandoned on Monday.

Diane Broadway is being sought by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Her vehicle, a blue 2010 Volkswagen Beetle, was found abandoned off of Forest Oil Road in Natrona County on Monday. Authorities believe the vehicle arrived in that area between April 8 and April 9.

Anyone with information regarding Diane Broadway are asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235- 9282 or the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8278.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app