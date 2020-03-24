Breaking: 3rd COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Natrona County [UPDATED]

UPDATE:

A fourth case of COVID-19 has been reported in Natrona County, bringing the statewide total to 37.

Public health officials announced Tuesday evening that Natrona County's third case of COVID-19 has been identified.

The patient and their immediate household members are self-quarantining, according to Casper-Natrona County Public Health.

The health department is working to trace contacts of the patient and the other two previously identified cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County. The process involves speaking to the new patient, gathering their travel history or possible places of exposure and identifying and speaking with any possible contacts promptly.

"We assure you, we are working rigorously to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions," the department's statement said.

All positive patients are being monitored by health officials, who are ensuring appropriate steps are being taken to prevent further spread of the virus within the community.