Natrona County Identifies 4th COVID-19 Case; Wyoming Total at 37

A fourth case of COVID-19 has been identified in Natrona County, according to state health officials.

No information was about the new case was released by Casper-Natrona County Health Department officials Tuesday. Earlier in the evening, the department announced the discovery of the county's third case in a patient that is self-quarantining along with their immediate household members.

Wyoming's total rose to 37 Tuesday night. According to state officials, 739 people have been tested in the state.

No deaths have been reported in Wyoming.

Here's a breakdown of virus cases by county:

Campbell: 1

Carbon: 3

Fremont: 12

Laramie: 8

Natrona: 4

Park: 1

Sheridan: 4

Sweetwater: 1

Teton: 3