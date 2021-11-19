Border War Operation Was Success in Wyoming

Alex Schmidt, Getty Images

During the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 6, law enforcement agencies made 224 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made two arrests for controlled substances in Laramie and Albany Counties.

Get our free mobile app

Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up as part of a multi-state impaired driving enforcement operation.

For the 113th Border War game, traffic enforcement was concentrated on U.S. Hwy 287, Interstate 25, and Interstate 80, to and from the game.

 Wyoming law enforcement in Laramie and Albany counties also issued 59 speeding citations, four seatbelt citations, 38 other citations, 167 warnings, and arrested 19 people for other violations.

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

 Agencies involved in Colorado include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Filed Under: Albany County, Border War, colorado, Impaired Driving Operation, Laramie, laramie county, law enforcement, wyoming
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top